Why did you decide to run for this office?
Because I love my county and I want to see it grow. I want the best for the citizens of Hawkins County.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I hold an AS degree from Walters State Community collage in criminal justice and a BS from Tusculum University in Management. I retired from the Hawkins County Sheriffs Department. I was on the School Board. At present I substitute teach and these children are the joy of my life. They have helped me get through an incredibly rough 2 years.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
I would like to see more jobs, I would also like to see the wheel tax increase be taken away, if feasible, we promised the citizens of Hawkins County this and if possible I would like to see this happen. I cant promise anything but will do my best for Hawkins County Citizens.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I don’t know that Im the best or most qualified, but I am honest and hard working and I will work for the citizens of Hawkins County.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I support the First Responders, Veterans, School System and all the citizens of Hawkins County. I believe in Hawkins County and will do my best to do the right things for our citizens. I certainly would appreciate your vote and support.