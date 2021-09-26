Always Right, Sometimes Wrong: Who is God Part 3, The Sovereignty of God

“We can know nothing about God, except that, and ONLY that, which He has revealed to us. And those attributes are found in Scripture. If the god you worship is less than, more than, or different from the ONE TRUE GOD of the Bible, then your God doesn’t exist.” Ralph M. Petersen
THE SOVEREIGNTY OF GOD
Is there anything your god can’t do? If so, yours is not the True and Living God of the Bible.
Our God is in control. He has absolute control and authority over all His creation. His authority transcends time and space; there is nothing He does not see and there is nothing that will confound Him. God rules over everything including the human heart and will.
“There is not a square inch in the whole domain of our human existence over which Christ, who is Sovereign over all, does not cry,’Mine!’ ” — Abraham Kuyper
God’s RULE.
One who is sovereign is supreme in rank, power, and authority. Because He is sovereign, our God has the right to rule, govern, and preside over all things.
Satan is NOT sovereign. The devil doesn’t make you do anything. Compared to God, Satan is a powerless wimp whose most effective devices are deception and lies.
As a sovereign God, He exercises His control over our circumstances. Our future does not rest in the hands of men. Our destiny does not depend on chance. God is actively involved in the direction of all things according to His will and for our good and His glory.
God’s REASON
His purposes extend to eternity. God is sovereign in salvation. Christians are, “predestined according to the purpose of Him who works all things according to the counsel of His will.” (Eph. 1:11)
That “counsel” refers to the deliberate plan, of the triune God, that preceded the creation of the universe. His “will” refers to His divine decisions that define and control every aspect of our lives.
It is His “purpose,” or, pre-determination, to accomplish His righteous will.
God’s act of predestination, is His guaranty that His will is completely accomplished. God doesn’t have a plan B.
God’s REALM.
He is in control of all creation. He is the source of everything. All things belong to Him and He created all things for His good pleasure and His manifest Glory. (Psalm 33:6-9)
He is in control of history. He didn’t just set everything in motion and then sit back to see what might happen; He orders and directs human affairs. (Psalm 33:10-11) He manages all things and directs all circumstances for the glory of His Name and for the good of His people. (Romans 8:28)
He is in control of salvation. He does not “look down the corridor of time to see who would believe; He predestines His people for salvation according to His eternal purposes. (Ephesians 1:3-7)
“God’s sovereignty has ever appeared to me a great part of His glory. It has often been my delight to approach God, and adore Him as a sovereign God.” — Jonathan Edwards
Next week, Part 4. The Holiness of God
Some material presented here has been quoted from “The Attributes of God” as published by Ligonier Ministries and influenced by the companion lectures of Steven Lawson.
