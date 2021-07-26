Thanks to a $50,000 donation from Hope Church, the town of Surgoinsville will now have a fire tanker that can carry roughly 1,700 gallons of water or more.
The decision to donate this money came after the church was presented with a state-mandated flow requirement for the water sprinklers inside its sanctuary.
The church, which is located on Highway 11-W near the West Main Street intersection in Surgoinsville, is currently connected to the Rogersville water system, but it doesn’t provide enough water pressure at that point in its system to support these sprinklers.
The church was given several options to correct this problem, but they chose to donate money towards the purchase of this new tanker that will benefit the entire community.
The town currently has four operational fire trucks.
Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammonds explained that the town’s Volunteer Fire Department can pump 150 gallons per minute with their current equipment. With this new tanker, they could pump 300 gallons per minute.
“This new tanker will more or less be a water support truck to make sure we keep enough water on the scene if we have an active fire,” Hammonds told the Review.
At the town’s July 12 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnigan proposed that the town put an additional $50,000 from the general fund towards the tanker purchase if needed.
Surgoinsville Fire Chief Shane Southers told the board that he has already been researching tankers and is on the lookout for the best deal possible.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Review that the chosen tanker must hold a minimum of 1,700 gallons of water to meet the church’s criteria. The town has considered several tanker options. One of the options would hold up to 3,000 gallons of water at a price of roughly $80,000 plus a roughly $5,000 cost to transport the truck to Surgoinsville.
“We will probably go with one that will have 2,000 or possibly 3,000 (gallon capacity),” Graham told the Review. “This will more than meet what they’re asking.”
The board authorized Graham to purchase the tanker that Suthers recommends as long as it doesn’t exceed $100,000.
“If I can get it for $50,000, I will,” Southers said.