Cherokee High School hosted a catered breakfast for police and other first responders Thursday morning to show appreciation for their hard work and celebrate their good working relationship with schools.
The breakfast, which featured biscuits and gravy from Big H BBQ, among other treats, coincides every year with Law enforcement Appreciation Week.
The event was first organized following the 2016 abduction of a 3rd grade girl by her step-uncle in 2016. Following an exhaustive search the child was recovered and the step-uncle sent to prison.
Breakfast organizer Susie Hilton noted that the event is a way of expressing gratitude for everything local police and rescuers do for the schools and children.
“The missing girl (in 2016), that’s when I started it because everybody was working so hard and everybody was so involved, and I thought they’re just not getting enough recognition,” Hilton said. “Of course now they’re working day and night still with Summer.”
Big H donated sausage, ham and tenderloin biscuits as well as gravy and biscuits. There were also breakfast pizzas from Little Caesars and pastries from Food City.
Hilton insisted that “the birthday boy” Sheriff Ronnie Lawson go first in line.
“We actually have an excellent relationship with the school system,” Lawson said. “Of course, I’ve got SROs in all of the schools right now, and and it makes us feel great that they will step forward and show their appreciation.”
CHS Principal David Kenner noted that in addition to police he wants to express appreciation for EMS and other rescue agencies that attend school events to keep people safe.
“They spend lots of time out here and we are working to create an even better relationship with them,” Kenner said. “We just want to say thanks. That’s our main goal. Say thank you for all the extra time effort and support that they give us.”
Director of schools Matt Hixson noted that police and first responders participate in numerous big events throughout the school system.
“You couldn’t ask for a better work relationship and support, so in these events it’s our opportunity to say thanks,” Hixson said. “We’d rather be proactive with the right type of police environment than be reactive and have to be there for negative consequences. They’re presence and support on a daily basis is proactive. They build relationships with kids and we feel that type of relationship keeps us and our kids on the straight-and-narrow, and we’re very supportive of it.”