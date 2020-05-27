Cherokee graduation

Cherokee graduation

Family members observe Travis Lynn Baxley graduate from Cherokee High School, where commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 were held in the school’s gymnasium Saturday. The first official school activity since being closed two months ago due to the nationwide coronavirus shutdown, the graduation ceremony was conducted using “social distancing” protocols. For more photos, see the weekend edition and the Review website.

 Photo by Jim Beller

