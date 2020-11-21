Jordan Lee Hinkle passed away on November 18, 2020, due to complications from type I diabetes and kidney failure.
Jordan was diagnosed with juvenile type I diabetes at age 13 and fought the disease courageously.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Aryonna Hinkle, father, Jessie Hinkle, aunt; Shirley Hinkle, maternal grandparents Darlene and JC Drinnon.
Jordan leaves behind one son, Jeremiah Hinkle, age six; mother, Christie Price; stepfather, Michael Price; brothers, Joshua Hinkle and wife Brittany, Matthew Hinkle, Aaron Whorton, Timothy Swatzell, Nick Swatzell, Chas Price and wife Rebecca; a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; special friend, Erica McGinnis.
The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 3:00 p.m. Burial followed in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.