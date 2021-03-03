The Hawkins County Commission must now go back to the drawing board to draft a resolution outlining how—or if— the county’s two volunteer rescue squads will be included in the county’s replacement emergency communications system.
This came after Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee announced on March 1 that he will veto a Feb. 22 resolution that included both rescue squads in the system upgrade and approved them to conduct radio transmissions on the system.
Failing Emergency Communications system to be replaced
As readers may remember, the county’s emergency communications system, which dispatches police, fire and rescue agencies, experienced three major outages between November of 2018 and January of 2019. The system is currently running on old, backup equipment, which creates large ‘dead spots’ throughout the county where users have no service.
Back in in October, the county was awarded a $250,000 emergency Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to cover a portion of the $425,000 replacement system. That $425,000 was included in the 2020-2021 county budget to replace the system this fiscal year.
However, representatives from both the Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS) and Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS) came before the commission’s Public Safety Committee in December of 2020 expressing their concern that Lee had asked them to turn over ownership of their radio frequencies in order to be included in the new system.
Both rescue squads were told that, if they do not sign over ownership of these frequencies, both agencies might be excluded from the new, replacement system. They would, instead, be forced to continue using the old system. Lee also told Young that, in this case, both rescue squads would be left to cover the maintenance costs of the 2005 system.
The two rescue squads have owned their eight frequencies for many years, and the representatives explained in December that new frequencies are difficult to obtain.
“Our concern is, if a future mayor or administration decided to remove us from the emergency radio system for whatever reason, we wouldn’t have any frequencies to fall back on” Young said in December.
However, County EMA Director Jamie Miller explained in December he was acting on the advice of the county’s grant writer, Evan Sanders, when he asked the rescue squads to sign over their frequencies.
“I asked Evan his opinion on if these frequencies could be in another name, and he said, in his opinion, they should be in the county’s name because it was a county-awarded grant,” Miller said.
“Several problems with this resolution”
Public Safety Committee Chairman Commissioner Mike Herrell submitted the Feb. 22 resolution, which stated in part, “The Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Church Hill Rescue Squad (shall) be approved to be included in the 2020-21 county owned radio system upgrade and approved to conduct radio transmissions on the system.”
The resolution passed by a unanimous vote at the Commission’s Feb. 22 meeting.
However, when Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee announced on March 1 that he would veto the resolution, he noted, “there are several problems with this resolution.”
“The Hawkins County Radio System has already been planned and submitted,” Lee stated within the letter that announced his veto. “Hawkins County Rescue Squad is not licensed on Short Mountain. This is the main tower site for the county’s communications. Hawkins County Rescue Squad is currently transmitting from this site without a license. This was reported to the HCRS on 1-9-2020. HCRS call sign WPGM830 for transmit frequency 155.385 has not been constructed at Town Knob since 2016. These are only a few examples of why the frequencies should be in the county’s name.”
Lee further added, “Emergency radio communications systems are vital to the safety and response of emergency personnel to Hawkins County citizens and visitors, but maintaining properly FCC licensed frequencies for communications system is vital. Violations like this could be prevented if all radio licenses were maintained by one agency. HCRS will be receiving new communications equipment without having to have this inaccurate resolution. If Commissioner Mike Herrell had contacted my office, he would have known this.”
Herrell told the Review that he will send a letter to Lee requesting that he attend the special-called March 8 meeting of the full commission to update them on the status of the county emergency radio upgrade project. He has also noted that neither he nor other commissioners were aware of the allegations against HCRS that Lee mentioned within the letter.
It is possible that the commission could override Lee’s veto if the vote to override receives a two-thirds majority at their next meeting.