Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 13:1-18. In the last lesson, #6, we were introduced to the two main figures behind the scenes—Christ our Lord and Satan the dragon, the Christian’s accuser (12:10). In this lesson, #7, we are going to see just how Satan carries out his war against Christians (12:17). Thus we are introduced to three enemies of the Church: Rome — the civil power; Rome — the religious power, and both being powered by Satan.
13:1-10 opens with the scene of John having a “ringside seat” and seeing the rise of the sea beast (Rome, Daniel 2:40) receiving it power and authority from the people (17:15) much in the same manner that our government receives its power and authority today. The sea beast is definitely a follower of Satan; because he was trained in Satan’s strategies and to him was given to make war against the Saints. By the sea beast, Satan manages to create conflict, hardships, troubles, etc. for the Christian (6:3-4), but the Christian is encouraged to listen to what the spirit says (2:17) and faithfully practice patience and faithfulness; getting angry and physically lashing out is not the answer (Matthew 26:52).
13:11-18 allows us to see the second tool of Satan that he is using against the Christian—the land beast or false religion. This beast appears to be innocent and without blame in its appearance. It is powered by Satan and the sea beast and greatly influences the people by doing great works, but he is only a deceiver (2 Corinthians 5:7). Yet with this deception he manages to give life, in the minds of earth dwellers, to idol worship (Galatians 4:8-9 & 1 Peter 4:3). Then, last but not least the land beast causes his people to receive a mark (666 or the mark of man — less than prefect). This mark identifies who belongs to Satan, because Christian do not have a mark they have a name that identifies them (Acts 11:26b & 14:1). Nevertheless, by creating this division Satan designs a situation of contention and hardship for the Christian; even death (6:5-8).
In conclusion; with the Christian being fiercely pursued by this powerful trio of destroyers of the soul, the chapter closes with the thought that yes, the pressure is on (1 Peter 5:8), times are hard and some may be martyred, but right in the middle of this is God’s wisdom; the mark of the beast given to dwellers of the earth, even though they be in the majority, is not perfect. But, God’s people in Christ, which have a name have exactly what they need in order to work toward perfection (1 Corinthians 13:10-13 & 2 Timothy 3:16-17).