ROGERSVILLE — If you felt an odd vibration Sunday morning, or heard dishes rattling in cabinets around 8:07 a.m., it wasn’t your imagination ... it was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that happened along the North Carolina-Virginia state line about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, NC, in Alleghany County, or about 80-90 miles E/NE of Rogersville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, which was the strongest to occur in North Carolina since a 5.5 magnitude quake happened near Asheville in 1916, was at a depth of about two miles.
The moderate quake was the sixth in that area in a 25-hour span, the USGS said. A series of smaller quakes began about 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, the strongest of which was a 2.6 magnitude tremor that struck about two miles south of Sparta at 1:57 a.m. Sunday.
The quake was felt as far south as Augusta, Georgia, and as far north as Staunton, Virginia, including by residents of Hawkins and Hancock counties in NE Tennessee.
Some area residents reported a few framed pictures being knocked off bedside tables during the tremor, which lasted for a few seconds.
The USGS cautioned that aftershocks are still possible this week in the region, some of which could be smaller or greater than the 5.1 temblor.
According to the USGS, when multiple quakes occur in a small region, the chance of a larger earthquake is greater.
The town of Sparta, which was at the epicenter of the quake, experienced some minor damage with bricks shaken loose on older building, and some chimney issues, but no broken windows, according to an official there. A seven-year old boy there did suffer a minor cut to his knee when a picture frame fell on him. His was the only report of an injury.
North Carolina does not have active fault zones, but Sarah Carmichael, an associate geology professor at Appalachian State University, said in published reports that small quakes in the state are “associated with very old faults that formed during the building of the Appalachian mountains.”
“The faults themselves aren’t active anymore in terms of tectonics, but as the North American plate moves/shifts with time and builds up stress, these little faults will be the things that can move a bit to diffuse some of the stress on the plate,” Carmichael told the Winston Salem Journal.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred as a result of “oblique-reverse faulting in the upper crust of the North American plate”.
The event likely happened due to “a moderately dipping fault either striking to the northwest or south,” the USGS said.
“This earthquake occurred in the interior of the North American plate. Such mid-plate earthquakes are known as intraplate earthquakes and are generally less common than interplate earthquakes that happen near tectonic plate boundaries. This earthquake was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from M 2.1-2.6, beginning about 25 hours prior to the mainshock,” the USGS added.
Large earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the region directly surrounding the Aug. 9 event, although moderately damaging earthquakes do strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt sporadically every year or so, the agency added.
The largest recent earthquake to impact the east coast was the magnitude 5.8 Mineral, Virginia earthquake on August 23, 2011.