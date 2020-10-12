Hawkins County Schools awarded Grow Your Own Initiative grant

The Hawkins County School system was notified last week that they were awarded a “Grow Your Own Initiative” (GYOI) grant through the State of Tennessee.
“This is a huge opportunity for our students and for HCS,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said in a press release. “This is a huge win for HCS as we are one of 35 counties to be awarded this grant.”
Hixson said the school system will be working toward identifying candidates for this program and working through LMU to facilitate these efforts.
“I am exceedingly proud of Thomas Floyd, Brandon Williams, and Wes Smith (now in Johnson City Schools) for their efforts in developing this plan over the last several years and for their willingness to seek out GYO plans throughout the state to identify examples of well executed plans,” Hixson added. “ I also want to thank Debbi Pressnell, our Grant Writer, for her efforts in working with LMU to secure spots for HCS candidates relative to this grant.”
TN Grow Your Own Initiative
TDOE Awards $2 Million in Grow Your Own Grants to Tennessee Educator Prep Programs Awards Fund ‘Grow Your Own’ Programs with 35 Districts to Strengthen Teacher Pipeline in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Education today announced seven Educator Preparation Programs will be awarded Grow Your Own Competitive Grants to form or expand state-recognized Grow Your Own Partnerships to increase access and remove barriers to the teaching profession. The Grow Your Own Competitive Grant funds partnerships between Educator Preparation Providers (EPPs) and Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to provide innovative, no-cost pathways to the teaching profession by increasing EPP enrollment and growing the supply of qualified teachers.
“We are thrilled with the response from our educator preparation programs,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to their innovative plans, the Grow Your Own initiative will expand across the state and support hundreds of individuals to become teachers for free—while employed in our Tennessee school districts. Right now, it could not be more important to remove barriers to the teaching profession and I am proud of the way our state is coming together to continue preparing great teachers in innovative ways.”
The department’s Grow Your Own initiative seeks to increase access to and success in the teaching profession as part of the Best for All strategic plan, which sets a vision for Tennessee to be the top state to become and remain a teacher and leader.
The following seven EPPs will be awarded Grow Your Own Competitive Grants of $100,000 each, totaling $2 million dollars:
• Austin Peay State University: four grants
• Lincoln Memorial University: three grants
• Lipscomb University: two grants
• Tennessee State University: four grants
• Tennessee Tech University: five grants
• University of Tennessee Chattanooga: one grant
• University of Tennessee Knoxville: one grant
EPPs applied for the competitive grant by submitting plans for partnerships with at least one district, although many applications involved more than one. EPPs could also submit more than one application. Based on these awards, there will be Grow Your Own partnerships with the following 35 districts, enabling 262 individuals to become a teacher for free and get paid to do so:
• Alcoa City Schools
• Anderson County Schools
• Bedford County Department of Education
• Blount County Schools
• Cheatham County
• Clarksville-Montgomery County
• Dickson County
• Fayetteville City Schools
• Grundy County Schools
• Hamilton County Schools
• Hawkins County Schools
• Haywood County Schools
• Hickman County
• Jackson County Schools
• Knox County Schools
• Lenoir City Schools
• Loudon County Schools
• Marion County Schools
• Maryville City Schools
• Metro Nashville Public Schools
• Moore County Schools
• Oak Ridge City Schools
• Overton County Schools
• Putnam County Schools
• Robertson County
• Sevier County Schools
• Shelby County Schools
• Tipton County Schools
• Tullahoma City Schools
• Union County Public Schools
• Warren County Schools
• Wayne County Board of Education
• White County Schools
• Williamson County Schools
• Wilson County Schools
This $2 million grant opportunity removes barriers to the teaching profession by providing funds to entirely cover tuition, textbooks, and fees for all selected participants. In addition, GYO partnerships will increase the number of qualified teachers with high-demand licensures by providing participants with a no-cost education resulting in dual licensure OR initial licensure with additional endorsement to include grade or subject certification and special education or English Language Learners (ELL) certification.
For questions or more information, contact Debbi Pressnell, Grant Writer, Brandon Williams, CTE Supervisor, and Thomas Floyd, Secondary Supervisor.