ROGERSVILLE — American Legion Post 21, of Rogersville, will hold the Post’s fourth annual POW/MIA recognition program on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m.
The service will be held upstairs on the top floor of the Post home where enough space is available to follow State and County guidelines regarding social distancing.
“We ask that if we have any local POW’s or POW’s that have moved into our area that are not on our list, or have not been coming to our program to be recognized and honored, to please call myself, Commander Dennis Elkins,” Elkins said. “We will also be honoring all of the family Members at our program, who had a POW or MIA member in their family. Any family member that had a POW or MIA in their Family that is not on the list that we have been honoring each year, please call me at the number above. We need to remember the words on our POW / MIA Flag — YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN — for the sacrifice to our Country and Community that they made, and for what they may have had to endure while serving our Country.”
All Veterans, local residents, community leaders and law enforcement officers who can come to the program, please do!” Elkins said. “Nobody really needs an invitation .. it is our duty to go to these programs that honor our Veterans and their family members and show our support.”
Elkins may be contacted at 423-235-1165 (cell) or 423-272-6843 (home).