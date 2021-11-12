Seven months after the controversial resignation of Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell, his replacement Stacey Mayes announced her resignation this week, citing at “toxic and disruptive work atmosphere”.
Mayes, who has been employed who has been employed with Church hill since 2015 as Municipal court and police records clerk, was asked to take on Senior Accounting Clerk duties this past March when that employee resigned.
After Russell resigned in July Mayes took on the duties of City Recorder as well.
“After spending seven months in City Hall diligently maintaining three positions, the work environment has become so toxic and disruptive to my personal life that I have made the decision to submit my letter of resignation,” Mayes stated in her letter.
Mayes further stated, “Every municipality is successfully run through a professional working environment as well as a well-informed executive headship (BMA). It has become clear that there is complete and total lack of competent headship and supervision, communication, and effective policies in place to ensure a positive work environment. I have expressed concern over these issues as well as others several times, but to absolutely no avail. Due to the lack of concern from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen I do not feel comfortable working here anymore.”
Deal told the Review Wednesday he was not aware of any grievances or mistreatment toward Mayes, and as of Wednesday afternoon he’d not yet seen a copy of her letter of resignation. Deal further stated he wasn’t aware of the “toxic and disruptive work atmosphere” Mayes describes in her letter.
“We brought in Local Government, and it was just as much a shock me as it was to you,” Deal told the Review.
Mayes isn’t the first city employee to identify city leadership as the reason for leaving.
Russell went on administrative leave on May 28, and officially resigned on July 6, citing an incident involving Mayor Dennis Deal that occurred during a meeting at City Hall on May 25.
Two of five city employees who participated in that May 25 meeting made statements to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office claiming Deal became angry and threatened to shoot the employees present and then shoot himself.
Deal vehemently denied the allegations.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong determined that “while disturbing, there’s no criminal charge that is available, given what happened”.
When former CHPD Chief Mark Johnson resigned in 2018 he attributed his departure to “an increasingly predominant political environment.”
However, Johnson didn’t go into any specific issues that tilted him toward resigning. He stated that the hardest part of his job was its “political nature.”
On Wednesday the Review reached out to Johnson to see if he was ready discuss the reasons for this early retirement in more detail.
“Like I said when I resigned, I wasn’t ready financially or mentally to retire, but I did it because the environment got so political — a lot more political than it needed to be,” Johnson told thew Review Wednesday. “It got way too political to try and run a police department and more mental stress than I could put up with, and I’ll leave it at that.”
The departure of Mayes is expected to be a topic of discussion at the Nov. 16 Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Mayes’ last day on the job is Nov. 24.