Despite having only three weeks to prepare Volunteer high Schools new Robot Drone team advanced to the championship round earlier this month in the very first tournament it attended.
Volunteer sent its first competitive Robot Drone League team to Grundy, Va. to compete in the championship qualification match on Dec. 4.
The team received a late invitation to participate in the tournament, and only had 3 weeks to construct and code a rover and a drone.
The rover, named Figbert, competed with 5 other robots at the qualifier and won every match.
Throughout the competition the team continuously made improvements to their rover and drone, and it showed.
They set a new record of points collected in a single round, then went on to score additional points in the next round.
Despite the lack of experience in competitive robotics the team rose above the competition using their knowledge of coding, wiring, constructing, 3D printing, and so much more.
The championship will be at ETSU on Jan. 29.
Volunteer’s competitive robotics team has been invited to compete and will be working to improve the rover and drone until the competition.
Volunteer needs sponsors to help support the program. If you would be interested in sponsoring Volunteer’s competitive robotics program or have any other questions, please reach out to Billy Carrier at william.carrier@hck12.net.