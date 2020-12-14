Both county high schools virtual; COVID cases skyrocket

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb throughout the nation, and Hawkins County is no exception.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced on Monday, Dec. 14 that both Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools will move to complete virtual instruction starting on Tuesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 18, when the school system's Christmas break begins. Classes resume Jan. 4.
"Due to COVID-19 related quarantines, we are unable to staff our classrooms," read the notice.
Free meals may still be picked up at both locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The sports schedule for both schools will continue as long as players and coaches don't test positive.
Rogersville City School also announced on Dec. 2 that the school would remain on 100% virtual instruction until after the Christmas holiday due to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.
RCS’s Christmas break begins December 18 at 11:30 a.m., and students are set to return to school January 5, 2021.
This came after Hawkins County again shattered its own daily COVID-19 case count. This time, the county entered triple digits on Sunday when 132 new cases were reported. On Monday, 89 new cases were reported.