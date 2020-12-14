Wilma Smith age 84 of Rogersville, TN, formerly of Penny Bottom, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 24, 1935 to the late Mae and Gen Branham. She attended Persia Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. She loved Pastor Norman and her sister and brothers in the church dearly. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband; Fonso Smith, one brother; Roy Branham and one sister; Lois Robinson, three grandchildren; Ronald Keith Little, Brian Daniel Little and Fonso Damron, one great grandchild; Angel Dawn Little and two sons-in-laws; Billy Randall Kiser and Ronnie Lee Little. She is survived by her husband; Romeo C. Rodriguez of Rogersville, her daughter and care taker; Ella Fay Kiser of Rogersville, her daughters; Sheila (Jimmy) Damron of Bulls Gap, TN, Vickie (Steve Pope) Little of Virgie, three grandchildren; Dorena (Kevin) McCalpin of Bulls Gap, Stephanie (Chad) Damron of Virgie, Kelly (Arun) Mathias of Louisville, nine great-grandchildren; Arabella Mathias, Kelan Mathias, Hayden Damron, Haleigh Damron, Destany Rodriguez, Ashayla Little, Ashley Little, Jasmine Little and Corey Wright. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Wilma Smith Family Cemetery at Penny Bottom with Greg White officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com.
