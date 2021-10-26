An 88-year-old Hawkins County man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault Monday evening after he allegedly fired a shotgun at his neighbor’s residence over a loud music dispute.
Police say that when deputies arrived to investigate the initial shots fired complaint, Odis Vernon Robinson, 88, 277 Perry Smith Road, Rogersville then fire shots again, hitting the neighbor's mobile home, and nearly hitting a father and son, and two deputies.
Shortly before 6 p.m. HCSO deputies responded to a shooting complaint at 105 Double D Drive located just off of Rt.70N north of Rogersville.
Phillip Jarvis and his son Ethan told deputies that their neighbor, Robinson, had shot at their residence.
Detective Brian Boggs stated in his report that the incident was believed to have been the result of a loud music dispute that occurred earlier in the day, and deputies had already spoken to Robinson.
“While deputies were investigating this (shooting) complaint one or two more shots were fire in the direction of deputies,” Boggs stated in his report. “At this point Deputy Sanders pushed Phillip down to the ground and Ethan ran inside. One of the rounds kicked up debris on the deputies and Jarvis, and put holes in the side of the trailer. Deputies held the perimeter until backup arrived.”
When deputies made contact with Robinson he allegedly admitted he was mad and fired three rounds at the neighbor’s side of the property line. Boggs said three spent shotgun shells were recovered at Robinson’s residence.
Robinson spent the night in the Hawkins County Jail and was arraigned Tuesday morning in Hawkins County Sessions Court on four counts of aggravated assault, which is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
Robinson was released on his own recognizance following his court appearance Tuesday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 1.