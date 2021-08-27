The East Tennessee Car Show hosted a fundraiser on Saturday, August 21 at the Rogersville City Park to help send 10 local Special Olympics athletes to the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. in June of 2022.
Special Olympics spokesperson Christy Thacker said these athletes were chosen to represent Team Tennessee in the sport of unified flag football.
"They were chosen due to their performance at the state flag football tournament last held in October 2019 in Nashville," Thacker said. "Last year there was not a state event due to covid."
During Saturday's event there were 90 registered cars and close to 30 vendors, and raised $1,800 to hep cover travel expenses for the Special Olympics athletes.
Special Olympics representatives expressed a special thank you to Debbie Minor for organizing and hosting this event.
All photos courtesy of Randy Ball.