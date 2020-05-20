CHURCH HILL — A 47-year old Church Hill man was arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 17, 2020, on a number of drug-related and other charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Stacy Vaughan was on patrol about 12:30 a.m., when he observed a white Geo Tracker, headed east on US 11W at South Central Avenue, with no working taillights.
A traffic stop revealed the driver to be Steven Dana Lunceford, of Elm Springs Road.
A check of Lunceford’s driver license showed it to be revoked due to a DUI and two previous “driving on revoked” charges in 2017 and 2018.
While speaking with the driver, Vaughan said he saw Lunceford attempt to conceal two pill bottles behind his back in the driver’s seat.
When asked what he was attempting to hide, Lunceford replied, “I have suboxone and meth”, according to Vaughan’s report.
Lunceford got out of the vehicle and Vaughan retrieved the pill bottles which contained what he believed to be 64 suboxone pills, five Xanax pills, three Klonopin pills, and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.
“Steven had the meth packaged in six individual small bags which appeared to be packaged for resale,” Vaughan wrote.
During a search, Vaughan said he located in Lunceford’s pants pocket a syringe, digital scales, and two glass pipes.
Lunceford was charged with:
• Violation of the light law;
• Driving on revoked license (third offense);
• Manufacture / delivery / sale / possession of meth;
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of Schedule V controlled substance; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lunceford was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
A date of May 18, 2020, was set for his initial appearance in Sessions Court.
