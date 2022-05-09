At just 8-years-old, Hawkins Elementary student Amiyah Tapper has already become an author and a public speaker, although her ultimate goal is to help other children navigate some of the difficult situations she has faced.
Amiyah likes to say that her special superpower is the ability to feel empathy.
“This child has such a big heart and wants to help everybody,” her mother, Eileen Tapper, told the Review.
Sadly, Amiyah lost her aunt, Linda Smith, to what is now suspected to have been a COVID-related blood clot in her lung in April of 2020. Losing a loved one at any time is difficult, but this situation was compounded because it took place during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Amiyah had a really hard time with her auntie’s death,” Eileen said. “She was already really stressed over the pandemic. When my sister died, they had already shut everything down. We couldn’t go see her (when she was sick), there was no viewing and there was no funeral.”
Amiyah and her mother Eileen Tapper began the slow process of grieving, and Eileen, a mental health professional with over 30 years of experience, paid careful attention to her daughter’s process.
Eileen began to take notes and formulate a plan to guide Amiyah through her difficult and sometimes confusing emotions. It was out of these notes and careful documentation of Amiyah’s words that the book “When Auntie Died” was born.
Complete with a bibliotherapy at the end, the book is designed to help other young children navigate through the difficult process of losing a loved one, especially during a time when stress and emotions are already high.
The grieving process
Eileen, who specializes in trauma, grief and loss, noted that grief counseling for children traditionally involves working with the child to process the grief within the traditions of the child’s culture. In normal circumstances, that might involve bringing the child to the loved one’s funeral and allowing them to express themselves in whatever way they can.
“Amiyah didn’t get that opportunity,” Eileen told the Review. “Because we didn’t have any of that (due to COVID-19 shutdowns), I had to get really creative with getting Amiyah to understand what death meant.”
Eileen noted that, with her therapy clients, she usually teaches children very basic anatomy and physiology and a bit about how the body works.
“I explain that, when the body dies, it just stops working,” Eileen told the Review. “This is very concrete information because, at that age (six years), children are still concrete thinkers. ”
She added, “At first, Amiyah kept saying ‘I know it’s not true. If we get in the car and go to Florida, Auntie Linda is going to be there, sitting in her chair.’”
Making it seem real
“I had to come up with different ways to make it real for her,” Eileen said. “The first step was just giving her permission to express her emotions, giving her words to express the way she was feeling and making sure she knew that all people feel this way when they have a loss. I validated that by allowing her to see my grief. Later, I wanted to teach her healthy coping mechanisms and how to self soothe.”
The two also began a tradition of drinking Red Rose Tea together when they wanted to discuss memories of Aunt Linda.
“My grandmother Tapper only drank Red Rose Tea, and the boxes always came with little figurines,” Eileen said. “I explained to Amiyah that the Christmas tree and snowmen figurines we put out at Christmas are from these boxes of tea. I told her that, when Auntie Linda got together and talked about Grammy, we always drank that tea. So I suggested she and I begin to drink it when we remember Linda.”
As a result, Red Rose Tea offered to sponsor the book and even sent the pair several cases of tea. At each book signing, participants even receive a sample of the tea.
Much of the book covers these alternative methods that helped Amiyah grasp and deal with her aunt’s death in an unconventional time.
In addition to the story of Amiyah coming to terms with her aunt’s death, the book also includes a reader’s guide for parents who are helping their children navigate this process.
“I actually put my therapeutic tools right in the book so other parents can help their child,” Eileen told the Review.
This book is considered a bibliotherapy, which is a book that elicits an emotional response to help a child process something. It includes specific steps Eileen took in helping Amiyah through her grief as well as a list of vocabulary words that are useful in this process.
Writing a book
In the summer of 2021, Amiyah and her mother planted a peach tree in honor of Amiyah’s aunt.
“How come I can talk about Auntie Linda now and it doesn’t make me cry?” Amiyah asked her mother one day, as the two were sitting by the tree.
Eileen explained to Amiyah a bit about her work as a mental health therapist and told her about the notes she had taken over the past year that recorded Amiyah’s grieving process.
“I told her that I am aware of the process of grief, that I had tried to help her through her process, and I captured it to make sure she was doing a great job,” Eileen said.
When Amiyah asked to see the notes, the two looked over them together. It was then that Eileen came up with the idea of editing her notes into a book. Amiyah jumped at the idea, telling Eileen, “That book would be good to help other children who might not have a mama who is a therapist.”
When Amiyah asked to post a Youtube video of her reading the book aloud in front of the peach tree, the two suspected that the video might not go ‘viral,’ but it would be beneficial if it helped even one child.
The two received much better success with this video than they initially expected, as two different publishers reached out to them because of the video.
Eileen has actually published two other books prior, so she knew the perfect person to contact to create accompanying illustrations for the book.
Over a nine months process, Amiyah posed for several photos that illustrator Donna Ellery used as a basis for the illustrations. They choose to portray the main character as a child indistinguishable as either male or female with the hope that any child reading the book would be able to directly relate to the main character.
The book was officially launched on April 23, 2022, which was the exact two-year anniversary of Linda Smith’ death.
“My superpower is empathy”
In addition to her upcoming book signing at H.B. Stamps Memorial Library, Amiyah has already read her book in front of her fellow classmates at Hawkins Elementary as well as members of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, of which Eileen is a part.
“She did amazing, and I am so proud of her,” Eileen told the Review. “She didn’t even seem nervous, and she always says, ‘my superpower is empathy.’ This child has such a big heart and wants to help everybody.”
When Eileen asked Amiyah how she felt after she read her book in front of an audience for the first time, Amiyah said, “I think Auntie Linda is very proud of me. I am happy that you helped me do this because I think it will help other children.”
Eileen told the Review that she felt this book was especially relevant to children right now, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Children need this book because they need to understand that we are all going through this together,” she said. “Grownups struggle too. I often heard parents of my therapy clients ask me, ‘How do you even start to teach a child about death or grief?’ or ‘I have noticed a certain behavior, so what do I do about it?’ A lot of this practical application of helping Amiyah through this is right in the back of the book.”
Amiyah and Eileen will visit H.B. Stamps Memorial Library on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sign and discuss their new book.
More information about the book can be found at www.eltapper.com, and the book can be purchased on Amazon as well as through www.publicationconsultants.com.