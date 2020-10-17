Marsy's Law for Tennessee Supports Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the #LightYourPorchPurple Campaign

Nashville — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is urging Tennesseans to join us in supporting survivors and victims’ families.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most recent data, 73,568 offenses were flagged as domestic related in Tennessee in 2018.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has only further isolated people experiencing violence at home,” said Marsy’s Law for Tennessee Victim Outreach Director Marianne Dunavant. “This is a critical time to raise awareness and educate. We hope shining a purple light on porches and businesses across the state will be a conversation starter and allow people to share the warning signs or open up about abuse they are experiencing.”
All month long, Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in the #LightYourPorchPurple campaign by replacing your porch light with a purple bulb, the color of Marsy’s Law for Tennessee and Domestic Violence Awareness. Remember to snap a photo, share it on social media and tag #LightYourPorchPurple and #MarsysLawforTN.
Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is also encouraging Tennesseans to share the warning signs with their family, friends, and neighbors.
Warning signs can include:
- Their partner puts them down in front of other people
- Unexplained injuries or marks on their bodies
- Unusual behaviors like no longer spending time with friends and family
- For more information, visit marsyslawfortn.com.
About Marsy’s Law
Marsy’s Law for Tennessee would strengthen the rights of crime victims in Tennessee’s state constitution and would ensure that victims of crime have equal, constitutional rights on the same level as those accused and convicted of crimes.
Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her death, Marsy’s mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store where they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy’s grave, was unaware that the accused had been released on bail.
In an effort to honor his sister, Dr. Nicholas has made it his mission to give victims and their families constitutional protections and equal rights. He formed Marsy’s Law for All in 2009, providing expertise and resources to victims’ rights organizations nationwide.