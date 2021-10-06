A couple of years ago, in another hymn commentary, I noted that the word, AWESOME, is one of the most commonly misused words in our culture. It is used as a synonym for “cool” or “Impressive.”
But the biblical definition implies such great fear that it causes someone to fall flat on his face and worship. The root word, “awe” is something reserved for God alone: Job 25:2 says, “Dominion and awe belong to God.”
In scripture, nearly every use of the word "awesome," refers to either God Himself, His character, or something He has done. God describes Himself as awesome because He is unique. There is none like Him. He is the ONLY One who is awesome.
The Old King James Version translators understood the word to mean terrible, as in Psalm 66 which says, “Say unto God, How terrible art Thou in Thy works!... Come and see the works of God: He is terrible in His doing toward the children of men.”
An awesome God is a God to be feared. And one of His most awesome deeds was in His judgment of sin at Calvary where His terrible, fearful, dreadful, wrath was poured out on His crucified Son for the sins of His people.
If Jesus Christ is not your Savior, then God is your awesome, terrible enemy.
In his famous sermon, Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God, Jonathan Edwards described God’s final judgment as truly terrifying and full of fire and wrath. And that judgment isn't just fearful; it is truly violent and eternal. Once this judgment begins, there's no turning back. “Your most lamentable cries and shrieks will be in vain.”
But thank God, in contradistinction, we have a Wonderful Savior.
Like AWESOME, that word, WONDERFUL, is also misused in our common speech. We use it to describe something enjoyable, pleasant, or beautiful. It’s a word used to communicate that everything is going great and you're totally happy.
I once knew a man who overused it to the point that casual conversations were ridiculously annoying as in this example:
Him: “How are you doing?”
Me: “Not very well.”
Him: “Wonderful!”
Me: "Well, not really, after yesterday.”
Him: “What happened yesterday?”
Me: “I had a tooth extracted.”
Him: “Wonderful!”
The word, WONDERFUL, is used in several of our hymns and it only appears in a few places in scripture. And, in almost every case, it is attributed to the person of Jesus, His wisdom, or His miraculous power.
The prophet, Isaiah said, “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His NAME will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
Our Savior is wonderful, not because He is pleasant, fun, or congenial. He is wonderful because of Who He is and what He has done.
In the hymn, Elisha Hoffman gives several examples of the wonderful things our Savior did for us; He made atonement for our sins, He paid the price of our redemption, He shed His own blood for our cleansing, and He reconciled our souls to God. And, now, He reigns and rules in our lives and gives us the power to overcome sin and live a triumphant life.
WHAT A WONDERFUL SAVIOR!
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.