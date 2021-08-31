Jared Goins’ best friends in Oklahoma City operate a nutrition shop where he got turned on to the healthy shakes and tea phenomena.
The 2012 Cherokee High School graduate operates a successful insurance business in Oklahoma City, but he also misses his hometown, which is why he wanted to start a new business in Rogersville.
The trick was picking the right business for Rogersville, and he found the solution next door to his insurance office in his friends’ nutrition shop.
Last month Goins opened “In the Mix Nutrition” which he describes as a healthy shake and energy drink bar which is located in the strip mall at 3815 Rt. 66S, Suite 10 in Rogersville.
“Essentially it is a nutrition store, but instead of coming in to buy products where you make your own shakes and teas yourself, we do it for you,” Goins said. “We have hundreds of combinations we can do. Our teas are all 10 calories or less, and our shakes are 100 calories. Everything is sugar free.”
Goins added, “Sometimes we have specials, like today we have two specials — berry cobbler and German chocolate. Those are 200 calories because we put a little more stuff in there. We put in some fresh fruit and pecans, and things like that. I really wanted to bring something like this to my home town. Everybody is in a health kick. You can have your delicious shakes and teas, feel good about it.”
Goins grew up in Rogersville, and moved to Knoxville shortly after graduating from Cherokee where he started his insurance career.
That career led him to Oklahoma City where eh has his own insurance office.
Goins returns to Rogersville for about a week every six weeks, and while he’s gone his sister Kelsey Webster will be running the store.
In the Mix Nutrition is geared toward health enthusiasts, but Goins also wanted to create a safe, clean place where teens can hang out with friends and enjoy a tea or a shake, and utilize the free WiFi. He also ordered a pool table, air hockey table and foosball. Although their delivery has been delayed, when they arrive they’ll be free to use for al his customers.
The soft opening was in July and they’ve been open about a month and half. The official ribbon cutting was Thursday, Aug 26.
So far the clientele has been mixed. Aside form attracting health enthusiasts and high school kids, they see a lot of college age customers like to come in and hang out or do their homework. They also had Bible study groups that utilize the shop and enjoy shakes and teas during their meetings.
The most frequently requested regular menu drink is cherry limeade, but they also have monthly specials, so said aside from the regular menu items there are always new shakes and teas rotating in and out of the menu.
“It took a while to develop some of these flavors, and cant share all of my secrets, but I like to hint around that we have some special things that make them taste better,” Goins said. “When somebody comes in for the first time I ask them if they prefer shakes or tea, and I see if they like sweet, or sour, or fruity. Once they tell me what they like I can recommend some of our flavors.”
Goins added, “I’m really so happy to have this business in my hometown and keep that close connection because for a while I wasn’t coming home much so this gives me a good reason to come back home.”