Nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations, service organizations, and charities with ideas for creative solutions to meet critical needs in the community can apply for funding help from the Connections Network of Hawkins and Hancock County.
“Our local organizations and service groups provide valuable services to the residents of Hawkins and Hancock County, said progam coordinator Dr. Jodi Southerland. “The Community Collaboration Mini-Grants Program will help these organizations improve and serve our community.”
The Community Collaboration Mini-Grants Program is designed to be a flexible source of funding for local organizations and charities to develop new strategies to address challenges facing our community.
Southerland said the mini-grants program promotes “the value of partnerships in creating sustainable change. Effective partnerships leverage the strengths of each partner. Widening the net of resources can expand the reach of the program in the community and lead to better outcomes.”
The maximum amount applicants can request is $2,000 and is open to nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations, service organizations, and charities whose service area is in Hawkins and Hancock County with priority given to organizations located in the two counties.
Connections Network expects to award a total of $24,000.
Qualifying organizations/groups are required to address one or more of the following Focus Areas: Social Isolation/Social Support, Food Security, Quality of Life, and Older Adults or Adults with Disabilities.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 to be considered.
Grant recipients whose proposals are selected will be notified April 1. All funds awarded must be expended by March 31, 2023.
Selected projects will be based upon recommendations of a 4-member review committee and availability of funds. Submitting an application does not guarantee selection and there is no guarantee of funding in the future.
For more information and to apply, visit: www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/minigrant
You can also contact the Grant Program Coordinator Dr. Jodi Southerland at southerland.jodi@gmail.com or 423.401.5000.
ABOUT CONNECTIONS NETWORK
Connections Network is designed to support local leaders and their organizations in working together to build healthy communities in Hawkins and Hancock County, TN. The Community Collaboration Mini-Grants will serve as a mechanism to encourage collaboration between community-serving organizations and service groups.
Support for this project is provided by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Leaders program.