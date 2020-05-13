Dear Graduating Senior,
This letter is to provide you with additional information for your outdoor graduation ceremony, which will be held on May 23, 2020 (a rain date will be announced later). We wish to provide you with the most honorable and memorable experience that these uncertain times will allow.
Each graduating senior will receive:
• A flag to place on their car;
• A graduation yard sign;
• A copy of the slideshow;
• An 8x10 photo made by Emily Southern Photography; and,
• Banners for their cars.
THE CEREMONY WILL PROCEED AS FOLLOWS
• Meet at Hancock Elementary to line up at 9 a.m. There, you will receive your car flag. Cars can be decorated appropriately. Only one car per graduating senior will be allowed. If extreme circumstances exist, please make prior arrangements by emailing mitch.cantwell@hcsk12.com no later than Friday, May 15. If transportation assistance is needed, please contact ashley.hopkins@hcsk12.com by May 15.
• Any student who still needs a cap and gown, contact tara.marion@kcsk12.com by May 15.
• The graduates will leave the Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. and attempt to arrive at the High School by 10 a.m.
• Along the drive through town, you will be recognized as you pass by the Courthouse and celebrated by the community. There will be a banner at the Courthouse recognizing all graduates.
• When you reach the High School, a police officer will assign you to your parking spot.
• The entire ceremony will be filmed and posted later to the school website and school Facebook page.
• The ceremony will be broadcast on an AM or FM radio station via transmitter.
• When you hear the announcement via radio, you, the graduating senior alone, will exit the vehicle and find your seat in line on the sidewalk. To follow safety guidelines, you must stay in your designated seat, which will provide six feet of distance between you and your classmates.
• Additional guests who are in your vehicle will have to remain in the vehicle for the ceremony. However, your parking spot should provide adequate viewing for them.
• The radio broadcast will ensure guests in your vehicle at school will be able to hear the ceremony.
DURING THE GRADUATION CEREMONY
• The Valedictorian and Salutatorian will both give a speech.
• All awards and scholarships will be announced for each graduate.
• A photo will be taken by Emily Southern Photography of each graduate receiving their diploma. Each graduate will receive an 8x10 photo of this moment and will have the rights to make additional copies.
• Additional graduation photos will be uploaded to the school website.
• After you receive your diploma, you will return to your seat, while the remaining class members receive their diplomas.
• After final remarks and moving your tassels, you will proceed back to your vehicle and leave the school.
• Unfortunately, safety guidelines do not permit us to allow any fellowship between students or parents on the school premises. Any additional photos or gathering of students will have to be done off campus.
Any updates to this event will be posted on the school website, so please check frequently.
Know that I, and your teachers, are all thinking of you and wishing you the best. While this may not be an ideal situation, it is our hope to commend your accomplishments with the safety of all as our number one priority.
