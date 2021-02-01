Robert Michael Leeper, age 86, went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2021. He was a devout Christian and a member and Sunday School teacher at East Rogersville Baptist Church. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on his mother’s birthday, August 2, 1934, and was the only child of Robert W. and Esther Leeper. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in engineering, was an officer in the Air Force, and was a lifetime Mason and Shriner. He worked in the banking, insurance, mortgage, and finance business. He was the President of the board of the Mooresburg Community Association and delivered meals for 18 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great friend to many. He never met a stranger and was always a big tease!
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tiffany Marie Sisson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Harriett Leeper; children, Georgia and Dave Emrick, Dawn and Max Sisson, Robert W. Leeper; stepsons, Brian and Robin Barrett, Kevin Barrett, Mark Barrett; grandchildren, Eric Sisson, Amanda Bolsinger, Courtney Emrick, Sebastian Musco, Tristen Kaftanciyan, Keenan Leeper, Kyle Barrett, Kraig Barrett, Kendal Barrett; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Sisson, Ashton Sisson, Nyah Sisson, Knox Sisson, Wren Sisson, and Tristan Bolsinger; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kimball Burkett and Ted Ballard, George and Joan Burkett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. John Butler officiating. Burial will take place at Georgia National Cemetery. The family has asked for everyone to follow social distancing guidelines during visitation and service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Mooresburg Community Association. 318 McNiel Circle Mooresburg, TN 37811. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.