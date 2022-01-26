Project Serve Our Soldiers of Rogersville is a nonprofit that provides comfort to our Hawkins County active military personnel of ALL branches of service who are deployed on both foreign and domestic soil.
We want to let our active military know that Hawkins County is thinking of them by sending cards and letters from our volunteers, residents and children of Hawkins County. We also send small surprise packages throughout the entire year (not just the holidays).
It is our way of saying THANK YOU to these service men and service women who protect the freedom of the United States of America.
We really need your help to update our 2022 list of Hawkins County active military personnel who are currently deployed on domestic or foreign soil.
If you are a current resident of Hawkins County and are a spouse or a family member of someone who is actively serving in the Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard or Reserves, please contact Project Serve Our Soldiers.
Please submit your family member’s name(s) and rank, branch of service, and their current mailing address so that we, the people of Hawkins County, can show our military how much we truly appreciate them while they are away from home.
If you know a person in Hawkins County that is the military spouse or parent of someone who is deployed, please submit their names and contact information so that we can reach out to them as well. Hawkins County loves to take care of their military folks.
For more information email: projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com or call (407) 883-2036.