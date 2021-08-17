The Hawkins County Democratic Party will hold it's Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect Officers and members of the Executive Committee for 2021-2022, and will adopt County Bylaws at Steel Workers Union Hall, in Surgoinsville on Aug. 21.
All Democrats who are a registered voter of Hawkins County are urged to attend.
Attendees, should arrive early to complete credentialing forms to be admitted to the convention. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. will close at Noon with the doors being locked.
The Steel workers Union Hall is located at 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville. The convention is expected to last form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers ask that you please wear a mask. For more information contact Jennie Carter, Chair 423.383.0913