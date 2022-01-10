As of the end of business hours Thursday, Jan. 6 seven potential candidates had picked up petitions for the county mayor race including Independent David Bailey of Rogersville.
Bailey won’t be on the May 3 primary ballot, however. As an Independent he will automatically appear on the August county general election ballot.
Each Midweek Edition the Review will update any changes to the Hawkins County Elections Commission’s candidate list for the May 3 primaries. Every elected partisan office in Hawkins County will be on the ballot, including the Third Judicial District judge, attorney general and public defender seats which serve in an eight year cycle.
Bailey is the only non-Republican so far to pick up a petition.
The Election Commission was closed Jan. 7 due to weather. The following candidates had either qualified or picked up petitions from the Hawkins County Election Commission as of the end of business hours on Jan. 6.
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham and Keith Gibson have qualified; Stacy Vaughan, Kenneth William Stapleton, Mark DeWitte, and David Bailey have picked up petitions.
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith is qualified; Michael S. Gillespie has picked up a petition.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has picked up a petition.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has picked up a petition.
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones, Joe Parrott, and Chad. W. Collins have picked up petitions.
As of Jan. 6 no candidates had picked up petitions for Sessions Judge or Register of Deeds.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent has picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita, Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett have picked up a petition.
District 3: Danny Alvis and William T. Tower III have qualified. Adam Greer Charles K. Thacker and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton and Joshua Gilliam have picked up petitions.
District 5: Jason Roach and Glenda Davis have picked up petitions.
District 6: Larry Clonce, Rick Brewer and Austin Ray Bradley have picked up petitions.
District 7: Wyatt Watson has qualified. Ketron Bailey, David C. Lawson, Josh Powell and Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II have picked up petitions.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface has qualified.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr. has qualified.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong has qualified.
Public Defender: Todd Estep has qualified; DeAnna Snyder has picked up a petition.
Constables
District 1: Ryan D. Christian has picked up a petition.
District 2: Freddie Castle has qualified.
District 3: Bryan D. Carter, Frank Vaughan, and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 5: Charlie Gibson has picked up a petition.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham has qualified.
As of Jan. 6 no constable candidates had picked up petitions for Districts 4 and 7.
Election schedule
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.