VHS student completes Eagle Scout project

In the world of Scouting, Eagle Scout is the highest award that is earned. The position of Eagle Scout requires years of dedication and hard work to obtain. Each Eagle Scout candidate must complete an extensive community service project in which the Scout must locate, plan, design, and manage the project. The entire Troop works together in order to accomplish this common goal.
Brett Clark of Troop 84 just completed this requirement. His Eagle Scout project was to provide water control, using a ditch, gravel and drain pipe system, removing an existing entryway and replacing it by building a new landing, complete with steps and handrail, and constructing a new stairway to access an additional parking area at The Way Of The Cross Baptist Church located on Long Hollow Road near Surgoinsville.
Assisting Brett in the project was Scout Zach May, Troopmaster Jerry Linkous, and Boy Scout Council Member, Brian Clark. Many man hours were required to complete this large project. Pastor Greg Graybeal and the congregation of The Way Of The Cross Church wish to thank each member of Troop 84 for all the hard work and dedication shown in completing this major upgrade to the church.
Brett Clark is a sophomore at Volunteer High School and started his Scouting journey with Cub Scouts, progressing on to Boy Scouts and now receiving the honor of Eagle Scout. America’s future looks brighter with young men like Brett Clark and Zach May.