Mollie Wheeler Jinks

Mollie Bea Wheeler Jinks, age 66, went home to be with the Lord, Monday (10/12/2020) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mollie was born in Greeneville, TN. on April 7, 1954. She graduated from West Greene High School.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alta Ruth Hammitt Wheeler; father; Ray Wheeler; special grandparents, Hobert and Gladys Babb Hammitt; uncles, Hobert Hammit, Jr., and Jack Hammitt.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donnie; son, Scott and his wife Alana and in 1994 she became a grandmother to Tyler, whom she adored with her whole heart; 3 sisters, Agnus Gray (George, Jr.), Linda Burns (Glen) and Rosemary Henderson (Jeff); along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to her friends, Cherlyn Jones, Suzy Stanley, Deanie Greene and Reida Dalton. Also a special thank you of appreciation to her nurse, Sarah Johns.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm Thursday (10/15/2020) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday (10/16/2020) at Long-Berry Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.