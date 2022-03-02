The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee heard an updated report last week on the cost of upgrading security at the Hawkins County Courthouse, but no action was taken by the committee.
Public Safety Committee Chairman Larry Clonce stated last month courthouse security upgrades are one of his top priorities. Clonce requested that courthouse security funding be placed on the agenda for the next Budget Committee meeting.
HCSO Lt. James Woods told the Budget Committee at its Feb. 22 meeting that when the Hawkins County Courthouse was constructed in 1836 there was no way its architects could have anticipated the dangers exist in the world today.
“I think it’s time that we do add some security in our courthouse,” Woods said. “The Justice Center is in pretty good shape. We have lots of cameras there. We have full time security staff. But, we don’t have that here in the courthouse. Most courthouses have some sort of security.”
It’s been about five years since Woods completed his initial security study on the courthouse and courthouse annex in downtown Rogersville, as well as the Church Hill city/county building. No action was taken due to budget constraints.
Woods was recently asked to update that study to reflect what his recommendations would cost in 2022.
Cameras and equipment is estimated to cost $35,000, and door alarms would cost $3,500.
An annual recurring cost of $103,000 would pay for three full time officers to cover the Rogersville courthouse and annex, as well as the Church Hill city/county building.
”They want people there”
The plan would be to make one secure point for entry and exit to both the Rogersville courthouse and annex via the breezeway between the two buildings. Security officers would patrol the building and grounds, as well as greet everyone who enters, ask them their business, and direct them to their destination.
Officers would also provide security for Chancery Court, which is held in the second story courtroom of the courthouse. The main courthouse also houses the Veteran Services Officer on the ground floor, while the Annex houses the County Clerk, Trustee, Register of Deeds and Election Commission.
“All the folks over there have requested that they have some sort of security,” Woods said. “They want people there.”
Woods added, “The office holders collect money over there, and they do need a little extra security. The Chancery Court has a lot of heated cases that come through there. I try to send people down here to do walk-throughs and spend some time (in the courthouse), but not all the time. I don’t have enough people.”
Clonce noted that he had made a request to the Ad Hoc Committee to utilize federal COVID stimulus funding to pay for the equipment.
“They’re going to look at that,” Clonce told the Budget Committee.
Prevent someone from making a bad decision
Budget Committee chairman Rick Brewer suggested that the Ad Hoc Committee also look at funding potential re-designs of the county offices where the public doesn’t enter the offices and does business with clerks from the hallway through secured windows to improve security, as well as curtail the spread of COVID.
Budget Committee member Keith Gibson said he supports Woods’ plan. Gibson said response time is a big factor if a gunman enters a public building.
“I don’t know what the response time would be getting someone over there, but we definitely need to take a look at this (Woods’ plan) for both the courthouse and Church Hill,” Gibson said. “Maybe we can work with Church Hill and work something out for an officer up that way. I wholeheartedly support this.”
Woods said the presence of an officer or a marked HCSO vehicle in the parking lot may prevent someone from making a bad decision.
Woods added, “I think it’s time we give them some full time security. I know we have a police department in town, but if one officer is on the east side of town and one officer is on the west side of town, how long would it take for them to get here? If we had an officer here who is walking around and talking to people, that’s about as fast as you can get.”