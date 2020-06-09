ROGERSVILLE — Everett R. Hatch, age 93, of Rogersville, departed this life on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Navy where he received the World War II Victory Medal and the American Theater Medal. Everett was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Fortieth and Eighth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Slorence Moulton Hatch.
A special thanks to Rogersville VA Clinic and Amedisys Hospice.
Interment will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Hatch family.
