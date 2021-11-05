The signs are now posted, and it’s official.
If your trespass at Phipps Bend’s abandoned Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear site you will be prosecuted.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins has reported multiple times in recent months that trespassing continues to be a problem. Vandals had cut a hole in the security fence and tore down a bay door that was built over the main ground level entrance into the facility.
There are surveillance cameras hidden on and around the nuclear reactor site that have captured images of hundreds of people entering the property over the past several months.
That concrete structure was built in the late 1970s to house a TVA nuclear reactor, but the project was canceled in 1981.
That structure was built with pits and holes to accommodate equipment, conduits and plumbing that were never installed, and it is extremely dangerous. Elkins has expressed concern that someone will get in there and get hurt or killed.
“I don’t know of anyone who can read the Queen’s English who does not understand ‘No trespassing’ and ‘All violators will be prosecuted’ if we are able to apprehended,” Elkins told the IDB last week, holding up a photo of one of the signs. “Our good sheriff is helping us a lot with this, and we appreciate all the help that Ronnie (Lawson) is giving us. We’re still having people coming in there. I don’t know what the attraction is.”
Elkins added, “(The signs) are five foot tall and 10 feet long. If they can’t understand that, I don’t know what. Our cameras are up and we will be prosecuting those as soon as we can apprehend them.”
100-acre vacant industrial site at Phipps Bend
Calvin Clifton with the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig reported to the IDB that “due diligence” work on the 100-acre vacant industrial site at Phipps Bend is approximately 75 percent completed.
The property is located adjacent to the old cooling tower, and across the road from the rear of the Miyake plant.
These due diligence studies are required for the county to be eligible for grant funding to complete site preparation that would get it ready to be marketed as the largest shovel-ready industrial development location in East Tennessee.
The studies on environmental and water supply impact, threatened and endangered species, and archeological studies have been completed, as have the Geo-Tech study.
Among the site prep projects needed is elimination of a drainage ditch that connected the old nuclear plant cooling tower to the Holston River. Clifton said a feasibility study on that project is about 80 percent completed. A study on relocation of a sewer line that runs through the middle of the property is nearing 100 percent complete.
The ancillary area assessments are about 90 percent complete, the site grading plan is roughly 75 percent, and the conceptual rail design is about 40 percent completed. Clifton said he anticipates the due diligence report being completed in early 2022.
Acquiring more water for Cardinal Glass
There is also an engineering study underway involving a proposed extension of First Utility District water lines to Cardinal Glass and into Phipps Bend, which is approximately 98 percentage complete. Clifton told the IDB at its Oct. 28 meeting he expected that study to be completed by the middle of this week.
“This is a tremendous project that will benefit all of Hawkins County,” Elkins said.
Northeast Tennessee ECD Regional Director Lynn Tully told the IDB that Cardinal Glass, which purchased the former AFG Glass plant in Church Hill earlier this year, has expressed interest in improvement and growth investments at the plant.
Elkins said increasing Cardinal’s water supply will be a big part of that plan.
“They’re the largest manufacturer of wood glass products in the United States, and they’re very pleased with being able to acquire the glass plant,” Elkins said. “We’re happy for them. It’s a win for everybody. We’re excited about their future programs, and one of those is — I don’t want to say contingent on — but one of the big issues we’re working on is the water.”
Elkins added, “We’re very interested in helping them get that water, and it will help all the way down to Surgoinsville and Phipps Bend. It’s a great project, but it’s going to be an expensive project, plus it’s very timely that it be done now because of the railroad bridge project that’s all tied together.”
Another study on propose upgrades to the Surgoinsville Utility District water lines and the water tower at Phipps Bend are also nearing completion.
Filling a vacancy on the IDB
The IDB voted by secret ballot to nominate First Utility District director Jeremy Jones to fill a vacancy on the IDB created by the removal last month of former Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell.
There were three applications for the position. The unsuccessful applicants included Mark Derrick, Woody Boyd and Bill Killen.
Jones will be presented as an IDB candidate to the County Commission’s Industrial Committee. If the Industrial Committee approves Jones he will be considered for approval by the full commission at its Nov. 22 meeting.