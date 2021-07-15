Hawkins County Schools will implement a new Career & Technical Education (CTE) program at Cherokee High School and Volunteer High School this coming school year.
Originally, one individual would be hired to teach Fire Management Services. That individual would have taught at Cherokee one semester, then at Volunteer the next. However, district administrators decided on a slightly different approach this year.
CTE Supervisor, Dr. Brandon Williams explained, “We had several highly qualified individuals apply, and two in particular really stood out to us. I am very excited to welcome Mr. Doug Wood and Mr. John Murnane to the CTE team in Hawkins County! Both are retired fire service veterans, and both indicated a willingness to take on a part time role. We discussed this with the high school administrative team and decided to hire both of these gentlemen on a part time basis. Aside from bringing in two individuals with a vast amount of experience to share with our students, this will help us in our efforts to establish this new program offering. Since they will both be working part time, now we will have the program offered at both schools all year long, we will just offer it half a day. That actually helps quite a bit; with any new program offering there is serious pressure to recruit enough students to fill classes; with this setup we will be able to condense what would have been four classes in a single semester into two classes each semester. That will help with our starting numbers, and it will also allow us to begin offering the second course in the program during the spring for students who enrolled in the first course in the fall.”
The community will have an opportunity to meet the new instructors and ask questions about the program at two upcoming Fire Management Services Instructor Meet and Greets events.
CHS: Held at Rogersville Food City from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 17th (Doug Wood)
VHS: Held at Church Hill Food City from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 24th (John Murnane)
Some local fire departments will be there with some trucks and equipment for folks to check out. We encourage everyone to drop by and say hello to the new instructors and ask any questions they may have.