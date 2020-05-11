ROGERSVILLE — Bobby Gene Bewley, age 86, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.
He never met a stranger and was loved by all. Bobby retired from TRW where he was known as "old man". He was an avid bowler and loved all sports.
Preceded in death by wife, Charmie Gay Bewley; parents, Ralph and Lona Bewley; siblings, Donald Bewley, Bill Bewley, Jack Bewley, Louise Walker (Lawrence), R.C. Lipton.
He is survived by son, Scott Bewley; son, Keith Carpenter (Betsy); daughter, Regina Shoemaker; grandchildren, Jade Carpenter, Jason Scott, Amanda Danielle and Keenan Wilhelm; great-grandchildren, Lakyn Annabella and Adalyn Harper; special niece Teresa Seals; sisters, Betty Jones and Patsy Walker; brothers, J.R. Bewley and Richard Mihalek of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020, at Persia Community Cemetery with Jonathan Bewley officiating.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christiansells.com.
