The town of Mount Carmel will hold the grand opening of the newly installed disc golf course in the municipal park, which is located at 201 Willow Street, on March 26.
The 9-hole course was installed in the lower section of the park. This course is part of the seven recommendations the Parks and Recreation Committee brought before the BMA in July of 2021 to be completed within the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Alderman John Gibson told the board that, in addition to the disc golf course, the committee is considering converting a former tennis court into a pickleball court.
Pickleball combines some elements from tennis, badminton and ping pong. The game involves two to four players hitting a perforated ball with wooden paddles over a net.
Gibson referenced a county-wide study of citizens’ recreational interests that took place a few years ago.
“[Pickleball] was something that was very high in the feedback from this study,” Gibson said. “It’s a low-hanging fruit. It’s very low in cost and high in interest.”
He noted that this addition wouldn’t require any additional funding not already planned for in the recreation budget, and the board unanimously approved the recommendation.
Park Cleanup on March 19
Additionally, the Mount Carmel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a park cleanup event on Saturday, March 19. However, if the weather forecast indicates poor conditions for the event, the committee may reschedule it for a later date. Stay tuned to the Mount Carmel City’s Facebook page for details.
Parks and Recreation Chairman Gary Traylor told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their February meeting that the committee worked to identify specific needs within the park that can be completed during the event.
Other events to be held in the municipal park include an all-ages Easter egg hunt on April 16 and a kickball tournament on April 23.
More information on all events can be found on the Mount Carmel City’s Facebook page.