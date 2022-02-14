East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for fall 2021.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.
Hawkins County students who made the Dean’s list include:
Bulls Gap: Zachary N. Harris; Jordan G. Lawson; Morgen D. Mowell.
Church Hill: Braden P. Allen; Emily Blakely; Caleb B. Blevins; Erin E. Britton; Kaitlyn B. Brown; Lora M. Cardenas; Olivia F. Christian; Abigail G. Combs; Gavin C. Cox; Jacquelyn A. Crawford; Kenzie E. Davenport; Danielle F. Davis; Brooklynn C. Dixon; Michaela Y. Franklin; Sarah E. Gonce; Laken A. Greene; Cheyenne F. Hawkins; Nicole M. Hayes; Madison B. Haynes; Collin G. Hickman; Hailee D. Johnson; Jessie E. Lawson; Riley K. Martin; Maria A. Maxwell; Bryna M. Minton; Mary E. Morrison; Samuel T. Parker; Raj Patel; Kaitlyn S. Price; Brannon R. Ragsdale; Kendra N. Seymore; Abigail E. Simpson; Mia R. Skelton; Gracie-Raye H. Smith; Natalie P. Snapp; Alana A. Swafford; Shawn M. Swickheimer; Isabelle C. Tate; Christian M. Tate; Jennifer N. Thompson; Andrew I. Trent; Kaili B. Williams; Taylor Zang.
Mooresburg: Jasmine B. Bevens; Mollie B. Harvey; Alexis McCoy; Vicki D. Williams.
Mount Carmel: Elizabeth K. Bishop; Jason B. Carmack; Savannah S. Cearley; Chad A. Davis; Hannah M. Grandy; Olivia Hill; Mackenzie B. Hooven; Kiersan M. Light; Scott Mattox; Bobby D. Mullins; K-Leigh A. Nappila; Lauren A. Ross; Chloe B. Salyer; Kara L. Seabolt; Sappho Stanley; Jacob Q. Stewart; Samantha J. Strickland; Elizabeth M. Tatem; Gabriel T. Tipton; Katelyn J. White; Anna M. Williams; Sydney N. Wilmoth.
Rogersville: James B. Biggs; Jada D. Carpenter; Jennifer N. Clark; Nicholas A. Fisher; Mckenzie N. Fleming; Jenna R. Franklin; Bethany S. Frazier; Mauricio J. Gosnell; Alyssa M. Hatley; Darren C. Helton; Ethan R. Henderson; David C. Henry; Anna K. Herrell; Sophia A. Holcomb; Alyssa A. Jones; Emma G. Jones; Kristen R. Kennedy; Bradley D. Kyzer; Siera D. Light; Celeste J. Loudy; Celeste C. Mowl; Jennifer C. Nande; Kathryn G. Rhoton; Claire G. Roberson; Lauryn G. Rogers; Christopher M. Seals; Anastaisa I. Stockton; Rianna M. Trent; Brittany R. Turner; Estreya N. Whitney-Cuervo.