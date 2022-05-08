Early in the morning, every Mother’s Day, my friend, Mike, called his mother and serenaded her with the same song:
M- is for the MANY things you gave me. (At this point, Mike would butcher the familiar song as we all know it, with these words of his own invention).
O- is for the OTHER things you gave me.
T- is for the THOUSAND things you gave me.
H- is for the HUNDRED things you gave me.
E- is for EVERYTHING you gave me.
R- is for the REST of the things you gave me.
We always got a laugh out of his annual ritual but as silly as his song was, it acknowledged the giving nature of motherhood and I know his mother really did appreciate his well-meaning recognition and attention.
A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, suddenly announces that she never did care for pie. I didn’t realize it when I was young, but my mother’s life was all about hard work and sacrifice, not for her own self-satisfaction, or self-actualization, but for her seven children. Not until I became a parent and I saw my wife doing the same things, did I understand just how much mothers sacrifice for their children. That is what mothers do; that’s what motherhood is all about.
Just about the time her family grows up and a mother thinks her work is done, she becomes a grandmother.
I am thankful for all the sacrifices my mother made for my six siblings and me. I am thankful for the sleepless nights when her children were sick, and I am thankful for all the meals she prepared, and the clothing she made. She is gone now but the giving never stops. My wife and I have eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. And just as my mother gave to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, my wife continues to give to our children and our grandchildren. I think God created mothers to demonstrate something of His love and sacrifice for His children.
William Thackeray said, “Mother is the name for God on the lips and in the hearts of little children.”
I think he’s right.
So, for all you mothers, I hope you have a Happy Mother’s Day.
