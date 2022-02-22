Barring a write-in candidate campaign, several Hawkins County elections have already been resolved before a single vote is cast due to candidates running unopposed.
For example, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson will be reelected to a fourth term, Clerk of Courts Randy Collier will be reelected to a third term, County Clerk Nancy Davis will be reelected to a third term, and Trustee Jim Shanks will be reelected to a third term.
Other unopposed County Primary candidates include: District 3 school board members Kathy Cradic; District 2 Constable Freddie Castle; District 4 Constable Mark Cook; District 5 Constable Charlie Gibson; and District 7 Constable Tony Robinson.
As for the eight year judicial seats up for election, all but two are uncontested including: Chancellor Doug Jenkins; Circuit Judge Part I Alex Pearson; Circuit Judge Part III Beth Boniface; Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.; Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong; Hawkins County Sessions Judge. J. Todd Ross; and Hawkins County Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd.
Contested elections in the May 3 County Primary
(All candidates are Republican unless otherwise noted.)
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, Mark DeWitte, Kenneth William Stapleton, and David Bailey (I).
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie.
Register of Deeds: Judy Kirkpatrick, Ronald W. Light Jr., and Mark Hale.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones, Joe Parrott, and Curt Taylor.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent, John Keith Gibson and Melinda Fleishour (I).
District 2: George D. Salaita (D), Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett.
District 3: Danny Alvis, William T. Tower III and Charles Thacker.
District 4: Chad Britton, Phillip Wilcox, Joshua Gilliam, and Warren C. Bishop.
District 5: Glenda Davis, Jason Roach, and Mark Linkous.
District 6: Larry Clonce, Rick Brewer, Austin Ray Bradley, and Nancy Barker.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, Josh Mowell, Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II, Joey Maddox, and Pete Otis Lipe.
Third Judicial District
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips, Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee.
Public Defender: Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder.
County School Board
District 4: Tecky Hicks (I), Monique Whorton, and Hannah Winegar.
District 6: Travis Charles and Debbie Shedden.
District 7: Judy Trent (D) and Alina Gorlova.
Constables
District 1: Bill Creasy and Ryan D. Christian.
District 3: Frank Vaughan and Bryan D. Carter.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham and Johnny Lee Drinnon.
Election schedule
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.