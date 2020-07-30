OXFORD, North Carolina — Anthony Byron "Bye" Short, of Oxford, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 28, 2020, after several years of declining health. He grew up in the Grassy Creek community, graduated from J.F. Webb High School, and worked for Certainteed Corporation for a number of years.
Anthony, affectionately nicknamed Bye by his brother Boyd, was born to Dana and Carolyn Short on July 19, 1958 in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Bye attended Friendship Baptist Church where he accepted Christ and was baptized in the creek at the age of 8 years old.
With the Short family’s move to North Carolina in 1970, Bye lived the rest of his life in Granville County. Bye married the love of his life, Glenda Gail Ellington in 1982. Bye and Glenda welcomed Whitney Nicole and July 31, 1987 and then a second blessing, Lana Marie on June 17, 1990.
Bye enjoyed fishing, attending car shows, flowers, but more than anything Bye enjoyed his family. Being called Pappy was the highlight of Bye’s life. Anna, Evy, Witt and Lainey Mae were the apples of his eye. He shared such a special bond with his grandchildren. Bye was a joy to all who knew him.
He was predeceased in death by his father, Dana Boyd Short, and his grandparents, Cameron and Winnie Short and Elisha and Gertrude Gray of Rogersville, Tennessee.
To cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Glenda Ellington Short, his two daughters, Whitney Short Winslow (Brandon) and Lana Marie Short (Jeremy), his grandchildren, Anna, Evy and Witt Winslow and Lainey Mae Grimes, as well as his mother, Carolyn Short Boyd.
Bye will greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Boyd Short (Erin), Jeffrey Short (Neal), Pene’ Short, Sharon Short Williams (Randy) all of Oxford, and Missy Short Murry (Barry) of Cameron, NC. Bye also leaves numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Bye will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Waiting for him in Heaven is his best friend, Pee Wee.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford, NC.
Due to COVID restrictions the funeral service and burial will be private.
Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com, Select obits.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford, NC, is assisting the Short Family.