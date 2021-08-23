Dr. Leo Alexander, a consultant to the Secretary of War in the Nuremberg Trials, had access to many Nazi war criminals in the medical community.
In 1949, He wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine, “...what they originally intended to be compassionate acts of mercy, actually set the stage for the Holocaust. Whatever proportions their crimes finally assumed, they started from small beginnings. First, there was a subtle shift in the basic attitudes of the physicians.
They started by reasoning that there is such a thing as a life not worthy to be lived and, initially, their concerns were only to end the lives of the severely and chronically sick. They soon became comfortable with their rationalizations and gradually the sphere widened to include those who were socially unproductive. Before long, people of different ideologies and races were murdered and, finally, they justified their agenda to exterminate all non-Germans.”
Either human life is the result of random biological processes with no particular foreordained purpose OR we are uniquely created and sanctified by God.
In Genesis 1:26, God said, "Let us make man in our image." Genesis 2:7 tells us, “the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
When He created animal life, God simply spoke them into existence. But the creation of man was special. God personally molded Adam and made him in His image with abilities to feel emotions, to make moral choices, and with the capacity for spiritual discernment.
There is another distinct difference between us and animals. We receive life through a deliberate act of God’s inbreathing. We are created spiritual beings and God is the owner of our innermost parts and passions. He rules and occupies the most secret and vital part of our beings. Before we were born, we were under His control and guardianship. He cared for us and hid us away, as a precious treasure, until He saw fit to bring us to the light.
David wrote, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” Psa. 139.
At the time of conception, when we were yet unknown to humans, God was intimately acquainted with us and was at work forming us. And before He even began to put all the parts together, every essential material of our being was clearly in His view. “The word of the Lord came to (the prophet, Jeremiah), saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you. Before you were born I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations’” (Jer. 1:4-5)
We know that God formed Adam but in David’s Psalm and here in Jeremiah’s prophecy we learn that God personally forms every person. This Biblical view of humanity should form the basis of every Christian’s attitudes regarding the sanctity of life.
God’s knowledge of us is not just an intellectual or casual awareness but is an intimate relationship. In His divine foreknowledge, He specifically set each one apart for His special purpose and His glory.
The Apostle Paul assures Christians that “…God chose us in Christ before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight. In love, He predestined us to be adopted as His sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with His pleasure and will—to the praise of His glorious grace. “ (Eph.1: 4-6)
Part of our uniqueness is the fact that God created us with the ability to know Him. This is part of God’s general revelation to all men.
David recognized that he was “…woven together.” Imagine an artistic weaver skillfully knitting and embroidering every thread of our being together into the delicate tapestry of the human fabric. And He sees the completed creation even before it is started.
This whole process is by deliberate and specific design. Just as an architect draws out his plans, God carefully detailed every specification of our being. He knew our personalities, our gifts, our weaknesses, our infirmities, and our potential long before we ever existed.
In Psa.139, David expressed his admiration of the fine workmanship and his reverence for the skill of the Worker in the phrase, “I will praise you; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are your works.”
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.