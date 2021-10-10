Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By the know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 7.
Let’s begin this lesson with some of Solomon’s wisdom found in Proverbs 2:1-9 where he teaches: that as pupils/students of the Bible we have the highest advantages, among all the people on earth, if we will gain knowledge and follow the principles of the wisdom of God.
Let’s begin understanding God’s wisdom by asking “What must I do to be saved?” and answering that question from the Bible: Paul tells us loud and clear we are called by the gospel (2 Thessalonians 2:14). In our faith we must: 1. Believe the gospel; 2. Repent of our sins; 3. Confess our faith in Christ; and then 4. be baptized for the remission of sins—that makes us a Christian, one that the Lord adds to the Church (Acts 2:47).
This is the Church that Jesus said He would build (Matthew 16:18). The Church that Jesus built is assembled together of Christians, through the Spirit, for God to dwell in (Ephesians 2:22).
Let’s explore a bit of area history—the community of Guntown: originated in 1809 when John and Elize McKinney moved to this area and established what came to be known as the McKinney farm. A farm that was almost self-sufficient. A farm that was run, maintained, and preserved by slave labor. Many of these hard-working slave people were very talented and our area shows the fruits of their talents and hard work. These were people that were encouraged and worshipped their God. The church building stood in the vicinity of where today, Bethel Baptist church building is located on Guntown Road. These were people that were treated with kindness and respect. When John died in 1845 his will would have freed all the slaves on the McKinney farm had it not been for the law of the land restricting this. It took the civil war of 1865 to bring about freedom of slaves in our great land. Mary McKinney, a decedent of John and Elize, willed and deeded land to each freed slave and slave family on the McKinney farm. A large portion of this willed and deeded land was in the area that we know as the Guntown Community today. A portion went to the head slave and his wife, who used their talents and hard work to become one of the area’s most successful business families, Joseph and Rachel Gunn—that is where the name Guntown came from!
Right in the middle of all this history, in 1906, the Guntown church of Christ was established on faith in the Bible. It has remained faithful to the word of God for 114 years now. A church with the goal of being the servant of the Father that He expects. This goal being achieved by adhering to the God given mission of; “Letting our light so shine…” (Matthew 5:16). The Father expects each member of the Guntown church congregation to always remember:
• They are many members of one body (1Corinthians 12:12-27).
• They are called to righteousness (James 1:20).
• They are not to be guilty of bringing shame and reproach on the congregation (Philippians 3:19 & Luke 6:22).
• They are to maintain a loving attitude toward religious neighbors (James 2:8).
• They are to glorify and honor the Father by letting our light shine (Matthew 5:16) and spreading the word of God, the Bible, everywhere they go (Acts 8:4).
That’s exactly how we employ our Emotional Intelligence! Or, that’s accurately how we become the kind of person/servant that the Father requires us to be!
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubb