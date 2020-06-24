KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced this week that its new MeadowView Surgery Center received its Ambulatory Surgery Center license for Tennessee and completed its first cases.

Located on the second floor of the MeadowView Professional Center in Kingsport with three operating rooms, the center provides affordable, high-quality, outpatient surgical procedures, offering a variety of specialty procedures including total joint replacements.

In order to begin seeing patients, MeadowView had to meet a number of key baseline center, safety and inspection requirements regulated by the State of Tennessee since its approval to begin building in late-2018.

“Now more than ever, our community needs access to high-quality, lower cost care which can also help get them back on their feet sooner to carry on with their daily life,” said Dr. Cheryl Stanski, General Surgeon, HMG. “We are excited to begin offering patients in the Kingsport community an option for outpatient procedures, allowing them to recover at home and potentially save thousands of dollars.”

After meeting additional milestones from the State that require a certain amount of cases to be completed, MeadowView is on track to seek and receive AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care) Accreditation for this facility later this year.

To learn more about HMG and the MeadowView Surgery Center, visit https://www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/meadowview-surgery-center/.