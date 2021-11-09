Hawkins County American Legion Post 21 was granted a temporary Charter on Sept. 9, 1919 at Pressman Home with 15 members.
In 1921 Post 21 was issued their permanent charter the membership had grown to 89 members, they held their meetings at Pressman Home post, by 1925 their membership had grown to 116 members, they were outgrowing their Post home so they decided to build a new club house, this time they built it in Rogersville on East Main St. where the WWII Sherman Tank is currently located.
Near our existing Post 21 home site, the new Clubhouse was to be called the “HUT” it was to be a log structure. By 1926 the membership had grown to 135 members.
The “Hut” was the 2nd clubhouse built in the state of Tennessee, this clubhouse was well known all over the state. It was built and financed mostly by post 21 members, the members cut and hauled the logs from pressmen’s home, the trees for logs had been donated by Major Berry.
The members hauled the logs at night using trucks that had been donated, the trucks were being used during the day time by their owners. The Hut was not only used by post 21 members for meetings or other functions, it was used by Schools, Civic groups, and the citizens of Hawkins County for different social functions.
By 1946 with WWII Veterans returning home and joining Veterans groups Post 21 membership had grown to 520 members, by 1949 the membership had grown to 723 members and were outgrowing the log Club House.
In 1949 a new modern two-story brick building was built and dedicated to the Veterans of Hawkins County from WWI, WWII. It was called the War Memorial building.
By 1953, 1954, with the Korean War Veterans returning home the post had grown to 1,027 members, by 1972 with most of the Vietnam Veterans already returned home the membership has grown to 1538 members.
That was the peak of membership for the post. In the late 1940s and early 1950s Post 21 was the largest rural post in the State of Tennessee.
The new post home has an up-stairs venue room with over 3,600 square feet. It has been used for a lot of different social functions by schools, civic groups and the citizens of Hawkins County.
For the past several years the up-stairs venue room had been leased out to produce a steady income to help support the post expenses and programs.
Some of the tenants installed a bowling alley, skating ring, arts council, and Rogersville Playhouse. When the last tenant canceled their lease in 2017 the post was left without a regular income.
With little operating money, some of our membership discussion was to shut the post down and build a small building on the property behind the post large enough to hold meetings in.
The post building was in poor condition the main roof was leaking, the windows up-stairs on the south side of the building had been broken out and boarded up, some of our members including myself decided to start trying to keep our post open.
Doing fundraisers, asking our community and our members to give their support to help with projects and donation. Since 2017 we have done several programs that recognize and honor our Veterans and family.
We Recognized and honored our WWII Veterans, presented Quilts of Valor to our WWII Veterans, Recognized and honored our Korean War Veterans with a Quilt of Valor, we do a POW/MIA remembrance Ceremony each year in September, Four Chaplain Remembrance Ceremony each February, Recognize the Vietnam Veterans in March, Memorial Day in May, Boy’s State each Year, Flag retirement service in June, Fourth of July parade, Veterans Day balloon release.
Since our first fundraiser in 2017 we have managed with the help of our community and members to raise enough money to put a new metal roof on our building, all new energy efficient windows up-stairs and down-stairs, remodel the bathrooms down-stairs, all new tables in the meeting room, a new heat and air system down-stairs, 250 feet of guard rail in front of our building, a new sign in front of our building.
We are in the process of remodeling the two bathrooms up-stairs. Hopefully this spring we can start with some exterior repair and painting.
Our membership has been growing each year since 2017, the membership is now at 355 members.
Now with the legion rider group at our post with several younger members in that group, we are looking forward for good things to keep happening at our post. I ask our older members to not get lazy our new younger members need our support and help to keep our post growing so it will be here for the next generation of Veterans.
Post 21 is backed with support from our Auxiliary Unit 21
Auxiliary Unit 21 has enjoyed a continuous and lively existence since being organized and Chartered on March 20, 1922.
It chartered with 23 members, we are always mindful that it was organized for the purpose of Participating in and contributing to the aims and purpose of the American Legion.
Unit 21 works in close harmony with the post, taking part in projects under Americanism, Child Welfare, Rehabilitation, and Community Service.
The poppy flower was adopted and accepted as the official flower of the American Legion, It’s the memorial symbol of the first World War.
Millions of flowers have been made of crepe paper by disabled Veterans to aid them in funds for rehabilitation programs through the years, usually in May, you will see us out with the poppies taking donations as a fundraiser for our disabled Veterans.
We participate in the following programs Poppy Days, Memorial Day service, Veterans Day Service. We send Young Ladies who are up-coming High School Seniors to Girls State.
We organize and prepare meals for Legion meetings, and Special Holidays, we do Birthdays and gifts at the Nursing Home, School supplies to a local School, and Flag Retirement Ceremony in June.
Unit 21 has won many Citations and Awards for their support to the Legion. The Auxiliary always welcomes new members, and Junior members who are under 18 years old. We certainly have a lot of meaningful work for all to do, we encourage all eligible to come join our group to help support a wonderful organization.
Jean Elkins, Secretary Unit 21: “I want to thank our community and members for all the support you have given us at post 21. We will still need your support to be here for the future generations of Veterans.”