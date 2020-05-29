ROGERSVILLE — It was a time to reflect, to remember, and to give thanks for the military men and women of Hawkins County who made the ultimate sacrifice during armed conflicts to defend freedom.
The Memorial Day 2020 ceremony was held on the Courthouse lawn, in downtown Rogersville on Monday, May 25, to a much smaller crowd than is normally on hand for the annual tribute to fallen soldiers. Many who attended wore protective masks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a welcome by Dennis Elkins, Commander of American Legion Post #21, Rev. Tecky Hicks offered the opening prayer.
Retired soldiers performed the task of lowering the American flag to half mast — Post 21’s First Vice Commander, James Weart, and Legion Rider Bill Hamilton.
Morgan Hunter performed the National Anthem while David Evans, Commander of VFW Post 9543, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Unit #21’s Catherine Groff and Unit 231’s Pearl Luvene read aloud the names and ranks of the county’s wartime dead, beginning with World War One.
Groff and Luvene also laid memorial flowers of red, white and blue at the Hawkins County Veterans Memorial.
Flowers were also placed in memory of Revolutionary War-era soldiers.
The Hawkins Co. Color Guard gave a 21-gun salute to the deceased soldiers, while James Vaughn, Commander of VFW Post 9754, closed the ceremony with “Taps”.
