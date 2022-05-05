It’s tempting to take over present buying, meal making and craft creations in an effort to turn Mother’s Day into an unforgettable moment.
But the love and imagination of children can turn any gift into something to be cherished for a lifetime.
WHAT THEY’LL LEARN
A child’s messages of love, and the innocent, often humorous way they look at life will mean more to mom than they could ever imagine. Encourage children to be themselves, even if they’re simply writing their own personal thoughts on a store-bought greeting card or in a florist’s message box. Along the way, they’ll come to understand how important they are to their mom, while continuing to grow more confident in expressing their own unique point of view.
FUN WAYS TO CELEBRATE
Small crafts like hand-painted garden rocks, fingerprint hearts or paper-flower bouquets are both timeless and easy enough for even the youngest of kids to imagine and create. Looking to get beyond the usual craft-making or gift-buying ideas?
Consider using modern media to create something that hip and new. Tablets and laptops often come with installed home-movie editors where you can combine movies and photos from your phone. Look for shots of mom spending time with family, then choose a favorite song for the soundtrack. Recorded messages to mom complete things.
Can’t pick just one song? Make your mother an online playlist with favorite tracks she’s loved throughout her life, sprinkling in soundtrack songs from movies you’ve watched together and some of the latest ear worm hits of today. Soon you’ll be singing and dancing your way through Mother’s Day. It’s the modern-era equivalent of a mixtape.
WHY IT MATTERS
Mother’s Day provides us with an annual opportunity to show how much mom means. But sometimes children, especially the younger ones, aren’t completely aware of everything that goes into mothering. So take a moment to discuss all of the things she does, both seen and unseen, on this special holiday.
Take this newfound knowledge and put it into action by chipping in more regularly with chores. Kids will be relieving moms of some weekly tasks, while also learning important lessons about responsibility. Loving and respecting your mom shouldn’t be reserved for a single day in May.