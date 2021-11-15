A Kingsport man was charged last week with felony evading arrest and possession of stolen property as a result of a high speed chase that ended in a crash near Allandale.
HCSO Deputy Casey Carter stated in his report that on Thursday shortly after 2 a.m. he observed a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer traveling on Lewis Lane near Stone Drive with a broken tail light.
When Carter turned on his headlights and pulled out onto Lewis Lane behind the Lancer, the driver accelerated toward Tranbarger Road.
Carter reported that he then initiated a traffic stop, at which time the Lancer continued to accelerate and failed to slow down for speed bumps on Lewis Lane.
“The vehicle attempted to take a sharp turn on Lewis Lane at a high rate of speed,” Carter said. “The vehicle made contact with the guardrail, causing disabling damage and air bag deployment. At this time the driver exited the vehicle and took off running into a yard of the residence.”
The suspect, later identified as Travis Chip Sutherland, 21, 1158 Dorothy Street, Kingsport, crawled under a porch, and then out the other side and ran into the woods.
Following a foot chase and search of the woods by officers, Sutherland was apprehended.
A computer check revealed that the Lancer had been reported stolen in Kingsport, and Sutherland was wanted in Sullivan County on a failure to appear warrant on felony charges.
Aside form felony evading arrest and possession of stolen property Sutherland was charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license and lift law violation. He was held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Monday morning.
Elder abuse report after woman falls
On Nov. 11 Deputy Billy Begley responded to a elder abuse report at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital where Hawkins County EMS responder Nick Gwin reported that he’d transported 72-year-old Bulls Gap woman who had fallen.
Gwin stated that upon his arrival at the residence he observed the elderly woman laying on the floor, and that she appeared to have been there a while in unsafe living conditions. Gwin further stated there were 8-10 dogs in the residence and there was feces throughout the residence.
Begley stated in his report he observed the victim to be in “dire need of medical care” and suffering “several injuries from what appeared to be long term neglect”. Deputies responded to the residence but no one came to the door, and Gwin stated he was filing a report with Elderly Protective Services.
High in court to ‘knock the nerves off’
David Hunter Andies, 23, 340 Marble Hall Road, Rogersville, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with public intoxication after he was observed by Deputy Isaac Hutchins falling asleep in Hawkins County Sessions Court while court was in session.
Andies was in court on a cost review for a vandalism charge he pleaded guilty to earlier this year. Upon being questioned in the Justice Center lobby Andies reported told Begley he’d “taken a few Clonazepams and smoked a bowl of weed to knock the nerves off in court”.
Andies who is on probation, was then administered a drug test in jail which tested positive for amphetamines, marijuana, Benzodiazepines and meth. He was held without bond pending arraignment Monday.
Driving from court with a revoked license
Emily Ann Couch, 31, 1192 Christians Bend Road, Church Hill, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with driving on a revoked license 3rd offense after she was observed by the HCSO driving out of the Justice Center parking lot where she had been parked beside a patrol car.
Couch appeared in Sessions Court on Nov. 10 on one count of driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, during which Judge Todd Ross told her she was not to be driving. Deputy Isaac Hutchins said Couch told Ross her grandmother drove her to court and she never drives.
Hutchins later observed Couch get into the driver’s side of a Ford parked beside his patrol vehicle and drive out of the Justice Center parking lot. Upon being stopped on 11-W Couch reportedly told Hutchins that Judge Ross hadn’t told her not to be driving.
Woman alleges $55,700 log house fraud
On Nov. 11 Lisa Lutz of Joliet, Ill. filed a contractor fraud complaint with the HCSO, stating that on May 19 she paid a Seivierville man $55,700 to build a log house on property she’d purchased on Poor Valley Road.
Lutz stated that $49,700 was for logs and $6,000 was for concrete and other materials, and they had a verbal agreement that he would begin construction in October. Lutz stated that as of Nov. 10 none of the materials had been bought or ordered.
She spoke to the contractor who wrote her a check for $49,700 for a log refund, but when she went to cash it at the Eastman Credit Union the bank told her there wasn’t any money in the account. The complaint is under investigation.