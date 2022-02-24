Emergency crews were transporting students to St. Clair School who were on a school bus that became stranded Thursday morning due to high water in the roadway.
Hawkins County Schools released students early Thursday morning due to flooding and the potential that some areas will become inaccessible due to high water.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad reported that around 10:30 a.m. an active Water Rescue was underway on Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road involving a stranded school bus surrounded by floodwater with students on the bus.
As of 11:15 a.m. HCRS reported that emergency crews had made contact with the stranded bus and had transported all of the children to Saint Clair School.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad recognized the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office for assisting with the incident in Saint Clair earlier this morning. The students on the bus were transported to the school in the HCSO military surplus MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson issued a letter to parents Thursday apologizing for not canceling school for the day.
"We were not informed of a flood advisory or warning, in fact the radar we looked at yesterday and early today indicated the bulk of the rainfall was going to go around Hawkins County," Hixson said. "Please know that we drove routes this morning and consulted with Central Dispatch before we made a decision to open school following the two hour delay."
As for the stranded bus incident Hixson reported that around 8:30 a.m., a large amount of rainfall poured into our area.
"Due to saturation, we had and an almost immediate runoff situation in several areas," Hixson said. "St. Clair and Bulls Gap areas were hit the hardest, resulting in some student evacuations from a stranded bus. My thanks to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and EMS staff who assisted with this situation. Please know we always try to make the safest decisions possible, and truly thought we were going to be able to run school today safely, following the delay."
Hawkins County Schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 25 due to the inclement weather, Hixson reported.
Flooding is expected to be a problem throughout the county.
Shortly after 2 p.m. the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency reported a residential structure collapse in the St. Clair area of Hawkins County. No injuries were reported.
Motorists are advised that when they approach a flooded roadway they should always "Turn around, don't drown".