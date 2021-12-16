A Surgoinsville man is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly fled police in stolen vehicles Sunday evening, crashed through the security gate of a Church Hill factory, and swam across the Holston River after getting stuck in mud.
Auston Clifford Sword, 27, 251 Barton Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested several hours after his swim at the home of a relative and charged with felony evading arrest, felony vandalism, possession stolen property, four counts of felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
He is also suspected of stealing a pickup last week in Mount Carmel.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said that case will be presented to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.
Sword is also facing charges in Scott County, Va. where the pursuit began Sunday evening.
On Dec. 8 A Church Hill man reported the theft of a 1993 Toyota Landcruiser from his residence eon Cherry Lane.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) the Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported it was in pursuit of the stolen Landcruiser, and that the suspect had abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near the Tennessee line in the area of Frisco Yard Road.
A short time later a 1997 Ford F250 pickup was reported stolen in the Stanley Valley community.
Church Hill Police Department Officer Chad Gillenwater reportedly located that stolen pickup shortly after 10 p.m. as it was turning from 11-W onto Goshen Valley Road.
Gillenwater reported that when he initiated a traffic stop the pickup accelerated and turned onto Church Road and then California Avenue where it left the roadway and drove a circle around the house at 277 California Avenue before returning to the road.
The pursuit then followed several residential streets and back roads in and around Church Hill before Sword returned to Goshen Valley Road. There he hit tire deflating sticks that had been placed near the Church Hill city line by police.
Gillenwater stated in his report that Sword then aggressively maneuvered around law enforcement vehicles at the intersection of 11-W and Goshen Valley Road and began traveling west in the eastbound lanes of 11-W.
For the next two miles at least four oncoming vehicles had to maneuver around the pickup to avoid a head-on collision.
Sword then turned left onto Holliston Mills Road, past the Holliston Mills plant entrance and guard shack, and through the automated gate onto plant property. Damage to the gates was estimated between $8,000 and $10,000.
“After crashing through the fence the vehicle continued to the very back of the Holliston Mills property where the truck lost control on the muddy river bottom and was forced to come to a stop,” Gillenwater stated in his report. “The male driver then fled the truck on foot where it was later determined that he swam across the Holston River.”
Police said the temperature outside that evening was 27 degrees.
Tuesday night Gillenwater interviewed Sword who reportedly signed a statement admitted to crashing into the Holliston Mills plant in the stolen truck, as well as stealing multiple vehicles in Tennessee in Virginia.
He was later served with a separate warrant for burglary, auto burglary, theft over $1,000 and vandalism under $1,000.
Sword had been wanted in Hawkins County on a Criminal Court probation violation arrant since November of 2020 stemming from a guilty plea and two year sentence earlier that year to criminal simulation.
As of Thursday Sword was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail.