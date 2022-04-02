U.S. News & World Report ranked East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine No. 3 in the country for “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas.”
The “Best Graduate School Rankings” released today by U.S. News also ranked Quillen high in several other categories, including:
No. 33 among “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas;”
No. 34 among “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care;” and
No. 65 in the “Medical Schools: Primary Care” category.
“These rankings underscore the success the Quillen College of Medicine has achieved during the past four decades in meeting the health care needs of the underserved – here in our region and across the nation,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics. “ETSU remains a top destination for aspiring primary care physicians who want to meet this critical health care need.”
Quillen’s commitment to serving the underserved, primary care and rural medicine is reflected in its award-winning and popular programs, including the Rural Primary Care Track, the Appalachian Preceptorship and several programs and camps aimed at recruiting rural high school students to the medical profession. In addition, Quillen has recently added a new pathway program called EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Program) for high school and college students interested in practicing medicine in rural areas.
“These rankings speak to every part of the Quillen College of Medicine mission, which is to educate future physicians, especially those with an interest in primary care, to practice in underserved rural communities,” said Dr. Bill Block, ETSU vice president for Clinical Affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “The fact that we have been nationally ranked among medical schools is gratifying in and of itself. However, it is even more special that we have been recognized specifically for areas that are on point with our mission and values. These rankings reflect the commitment and hard work of our faculty, staff, students and alumni.”
To learn more about the U.S. News rankings, visit www.usnews.com/grad. To learn more about Quillen, visit etsu.edu/com.